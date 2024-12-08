Hornets head to Indiana looking to end eight-game losing skid
INJURY REPORT:
HORNETS: OUT - LaMelo Ball (L Calf), Tre Mann (Low Back), Miles Bridges (R Knee), Tidjane Salaun (L Ankle), Grant Williams (R ACL), QUESTIONABLE - Nick Richards (R Ankle), Moussa Diabate (Illness)
PACERS: OUT - Aaron Nesmith (Ankle), Isaiah Jackson (Achilles), James Wiseman (Achilles), Ben Sheppard (Oblique), QUESTIONABLE - Andrew Nembhard (Knee/Wrist)
Game Preview:
It hasn't been the type of season that either the Hornets nor the Pacers were expecting almost a quarter into the season, but here we are.
The Hornets have lost eight in a row and currently sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers have lost four out of their last five and hold a 10-14 record, which is shocking considering they made the Eastern Conference Finals just a season ago.
The Hornets have been plagued with injuries, but Charles Lee has had them fighting each and every night. Unfortunately, the Hornets don't have the wins to show for it, but they've been as close as you could think of, which means they're getting closer and closer to ending their losing streak.
Despite the losing streak, there have been some recent bright spots for the Hornets. Daquan Jeffries, who made his Hornets debut this past week, has been a really solid addition thus far. Jeffries added 17 points in the Hornets' loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday and eight points on Thursday versus New York.
As well, Hornets new two-way signee Isaiah Wong made his Hornets debut on Saturday and made his presence known. Wong had nine points in the game and had the responsibility of guarding Donovan Mitchell late in the game, while also playing down the stretch. Who would've thought Isaiah Wong and Daquan Jeffries would've been key contributors to this Hornets team less than 25 games into the season?
If there's one thing that's been positive to see recently, it's been seeing Mark Williams healthy and playing basketball again. On Saturday versus Cleveland, he had his best game of the season as he poured in 12 points and five rebounds in limited time.
Williams has yet to play in the second half or more than 12 minutes in a game due to an extensive minutes restriction, as Coach Lee and the Hornets are playing it safe with him. There's a decent chance that the Hornets decide to sit him on the second night of a back-to-back, but considering he didn't play much, who knows?
For the Pacers, it's been a really up-and-down, but mostly down season. Most of their role players have been just okay, but it's more so been the disappearing act and struggles of Tyrese Haliburton. However, Haliburton does seem to be picking up his scoring and efficiency as of late, as he's scored more than 17 points in eight out of his last nine games.
One of the best surprises for the Pacers this season has been the play of Benedict Mathurin, who's seemingly taken an impressive leap. Mathurin is second in points per game on the Pacers with 18.0 points a game, behind Pascal Siakam. Mathurin is also shooting the ball at a terrific rate of above 47% from the field and 40% from three.
Key Matchup: Pascal Siakam versus Hornets
Pascal Siakam typically seems to give the Hornets trouble with his size and ability to attack the rim. With most of their forwards and potentially centers unavailable due to injury, it means either Brandon Miller or Cody Martin will be stuck one-on-one with Siakam, which isn't an ideal matchup.
The Hornets' defense on Siakam could be the make or break in this game, if they can get the ball out of his hands and force others to make a play, then the Hornets could potentially end their insufferable eight-game losing streak on Sunday.
Projected Starting Lineups
Position
Charlotte Hornets
Indiana Pacers
Point Guard
Vasilije Micic
Tyrese Haliburton
Shooting Guard
Josh Green
Andrew Nembhard
Small Forward
Brandon Miller
Benedict Mathurin
Power Forward
Cody Martin
Pascal Siakam
Center
Nick Richards
Myles Turner