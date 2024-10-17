Hornets Hire Shawn Parker as New Public Address Announcer
The Charlotte Hornets have announced the hiring of Shawn Parker as the team's new Public Address Announcer. Parker will start his duties on October 26th, when the Hornets host the Miami Heat for their home opener of the 2024-25 season.
Parker brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as a Public Address Announcer for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA. He has also honed his skills at the collegiate level, working at Tennessee State University and George Washington University. Most recently, Parker showcased his talents as a game show host for Great Big Game Show.
“I couldn’t be more ecstatic about accepting this role,” said Parker. “I’ve admired the dedication of the Charlotte fan base from afar for so long and this is an absolute dream come true. I’m proud to carry the torch forward, bring the energy, and honor the legacy that Buzz City was built on.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome Shawn Parker to our Hornets family,” said Hornets Chief Marketing Officer Seth Bennett. “Shawn embodies everything we were searching for in a successor to the beloved Big Pat. His experience, unique style and personality, and passion for the game of basketball made him the perfect fit for our organization, our fans and Buzz City. Shawn will play an integral part of our fans’ experience at Spectrum Center by providing great memories, bringing constant energy and helping to create a home court advantage for our team.”
Parker will be filling the shoes of the late Pat Doughty, affectionately known as "Big Pat," who passed away in July after serving as the Hornets' Public Address Announcer for many years. The Hornets plan to honor Doughty's legacy throughout the season, and like Big Pat, Parker will undoubtedly bring his own unique style and energy to the role.
