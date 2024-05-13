Hornets Hire Shelly Cayette-Weston as President of Business Operations
Monday morning, the Charlotte Hornets announced the hiring of Shelly Cayette-Weston as the organization’s President of Business Operations. Over the past twelve years, she has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers organization, serving the last two years as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer.
“We are pleased to welcome Shelly to Hornets Sports & Entertainment,” said Schnall and Plotkin in a press release. “As we’ve gotten to know Shelly, we have been struck by her leadership skills, her experience and her ability to build relationships with key constituencies such as corporate partners, ticket holders and community members. She lives our values and believes in the vision we have for the future of HSE.”
“I’m incredibly excited to join Hornets Sports & Entertainment and become a part of the Charlotte community. I am appreciative of my last 12 years with the Cavaliers and thankful to ownership, the leadership team and all the many team members that supported me over the years,” said Cayette-Weston. “This is a compelling time for HSE, with Rick and Gabe’s passion, vision and commitment, in addition to the transformative arena renovations and the new basketball leadership of Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee. I look forward to building upon the energy and growth of our team on the court and the impact of the reimagined Spectrum Center, all of which will strengthen the experience of our fans, partners and community throughout the Carolinas. Charlotte is an amazing city with great people, tremendous growth and endless opportunities, and I cannot wait to get started.”
