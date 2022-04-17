Skip to main content

Hornets Hold Two First Round Picks in 2022 Following Pelicans Win Over Clippers

The Pelicans did the Hornets a favor on Friday night.

Although the Charlotte Hornets did not have the best outing in the play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks, they did, however, receive some help on Friday night in the Western Conference.

How do you figure?

Well, last offseason the Hornets, Pelicans, and Grizzlies agreed to a three-team trade that would send Devonte' Graham to New Orleans for forward Wes Iwundu, a future protected first round draft pick and cash considerations. With the pick being top 14 protected, the Pelicans needed to make it out of the play-in tournament and in to the playoffs in order for Charlotte to get that pick this year. After defeating the Spurs on Wednesday and the Clippers on Friday night, the Pelicans will now be the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, thus giving the Hornets two first round picks. 

Charlotte's own draft pick was dealt to the New York Knicks during draft night last year for the rights to Kai Jones. The pick had a top 18 protection and since they finished with the 13th pick in the draft, they get to hold onto their first round pick. Next year, the pick will be top 16 protected and then top 14 protected the following year. Should the Knicks not receive that pick by 2025, it will convey to a 2026, 2027 second round pick. 

