Hornets Issue Statement on Miles Bridges

After yesterday's report on the legal outcome of the Miles Bridges felony charges, the Charlotte Hornets have issued the following statement.

The Hornets are playing this one very close to the chest and avoiding putting anything out there other than cookie cutter PR speak. However, while speaking to Bally Sports Mitch Kupchak suggested the organisation don't necessarily have more knowledge on the details of the situation than the wider public at large. If this is true, then it's understandable for the front office to better understand the situation.

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets