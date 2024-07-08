All Hornets

Hornets, KJ Simpson Agree to Two-Way Contract

The Hornets have locked up their second-round selection.

Colorado guard KJ Simpson was selected by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, the two sides have agreed to a deal. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Simpson will be on a two-way contract.

Simpson was named to the PAC 12 All-Freshman team in 2021-22 averaging 7.4 points off the bench in 32 games. His role increased significantly as a sophomore, earning spot in the starting five. Simpson tied for the team lead in scoring (15.9 ppg) but didn't shoot the ball all the great from three-point land (27.6%). He worked on his outside shot diligently last offseason and it resulted in him shooting it at a 43% clip as a junior on a high volume of 4.9 attempts per game.

With several guards ahead of him on the depth chart, Simpson will likely spend much of his rookie season in Greensboro with the Swarm.

