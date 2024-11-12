Hornets' LaMelo Ball has dominated the fourth quarter this season
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been nothing short of spectacular this season, particularly in the fourth quarter.
The young star leads the NBA in fourth-quarter points (11.7), field goals (4.2), and 3-pointers (2.2).
Ball's clutch performances have been a major factor in the Hornets' success this year. He has already logged at least 15 points in the fourth quarter four times, per NBA Stathead, a feat no other player has accomplished more than once.
Ball's ability to take over games in the final frame has made him one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA.
In 10 games this season, Ball has averaged 29.4 points per game, ranking fifth in the league, along with 6.2 assists and 4.9 rebounds. He is shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range.
As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see if Ball can continue his dominant fourth-quarter play and lead the Hornets to new heights. His next chance to add to his impressive final stanza tallies will come on Tuesday night as his Hornets travel south to Orlando to take on the Magic in Emirates NBA Cup action.
