Hornets legend and assistant coach Kemba Walker to join BIG3
Another former Charlotte Hornet is joining Ice Cube's Big3 league: Hornets all-time leader in minutes played, field goals and points Kemba Walker is joining the 3-on-3 league, NBA insider Chris Haynes announced on Thursday.
Walker played twelve seasons in the NBA, spending eight with the Hornets. He spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics, and played 37 games with the New York Knicks and 9 with the Dallas Mavericks across the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
The former Husky went to Europe for the 2024 season, playing 26 games and averaging 4.4 points with AS Monaco.
Walker officially retired from basketball in July, releasing a statement on social media. He joined Charles Lee's staff with the Hornets as a player enhancement coach for the 2024-25 season, where he was able to work with young guards on the roster such as LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr, and KJ Simpson.
The Hornets legend averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 605 games for the Buzz, and now will join former Hornets Al Jefferson and Dwight Howard in Ice Cube's Big3 league, which begins this summer.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams posts hilarious tweet describing his "stint" with the Lakers
Jusuf Nurkic reveals why getting traded to Charlotte was the highlight of his season
Trade LaMelo Ball? Hornets coach Charles Lee gives his take
Brandon Miller's timeline to return to the Charlotte Hornets is murky