Hornets Legend Kemba Walker Retires

One of the greatest Hornets in history has decided to hang them up

Apr 7, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) gives high fives to teammates as he walks to the bench during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
No athlete can go on playing forever, that time has come for Kemba Walker. Kemba officially announced his retirement on the 2nd of July via a social media post, thanking his support network, teammates and former coaches.

Kemba Walker is Charlotte's franchise leader in points (12,009), minutes played (20,607), free throws (2,398), two point (6,373) and three point (1,283) field goals. He is undoubtedly one of the best, and most meaningful players ever to where Bobcats orange, as well as Hornets purple and teal.

Kemba Walker was originally drafted by 9th overall in the 2011 draft, he spent eight season playing for the Hornets making x3 All Star teams, x1 All-NBA third team. In College, he led UCONN on an improbably NCAA tournament run to a 2011 national championship.

The next question isn't IF, but WHEN the Hornets retire Walker's number 15 jersey.

