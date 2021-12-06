Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Hornets Made a Statement in Sunday's Win Over Hawks

    Despite being down four regulars, the Hornets rose to the occasion.
    Author:

    Heading into Sunday night's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets knew they were going to need several guys to step up in the absence of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels. 

    It felt like a game where the Hornets could make a statement being down so many guys, it just didn't seem very likely. However, Charlotte received some really solid minutes from Ish Smith and Cody Martin running the point, Kelly Oubre Jr. hitting threes, and Miles Bridges taking over in the fourth quarter to close things out and get the surprising victory.

    "He stepped up huge," head coach James Borrego said of Miles Bridges. "He made threes, got to the rim. He's made big shots for us all year. Terry [Rozier] has been known for that on our team but when you look at Miles, he's made as many big shots as anybody this season.

    "You've got to give Ish a ton of credit, he set the tone for us. This is a guy that's been there all year, a true pro, helped us win. He found himself out of the lineup and it was his will, his true professionalism that really jolted us to start this game."

    Many people, including myself, saw that the Hornets were going to be down four guys and thought, yeah, they really don't stand much of a chance, especially against Trae Young. Borrego said in his postgame press conference that the team was locked into the game plan and wasn't worried about who was or who wasn't going to be available. They saw this as an opportunity to get another win and prove that they are just as important to this team's success as the four that were out of the lineup.

    Read More

    "The group was locked in. They believed, so it wasn't a mystery that we could go win this game. We felt like we could go win this game if everybody did their job, move in the right direction, play with heart and resiliency, we were going to get this thing done there's no doubt about that. We battled and it was a very resilient win tonight."

    The Hornets will return to Spectrum Center Monday night for a clash with the Philadelphia 76ers, the first of two games in three days against one another.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - All Hornets

    Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_17302075_168388579_lowres
    News

    Hornets Made a Statement in Sunday's Win Over Hawks

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_14132270_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs 76ers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17301130_168388579_lowres
    News

    WATCH: James Borrego Postgame Press Conference vs Hawks

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17301068_168388579_lowres
    News

    Shorthanded Hornets Take Down Hawks On the Road

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_15431259_168388579_lowres
    News

    OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Hawks

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17057877_168388579_lowres
    News

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Hawks

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17122902_168388579_lowres
    News

    How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets at Hawks

    Dec 5, 2021
    USATSI_17179258_168388579_lowres
    News

    BREAKING: Hornets Place Four Players in the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols

    Dec 4, 2021