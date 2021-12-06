Hornets Made a Statement in Sunday's Win Over Hawks

Heading into Sunday night's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Hornets knew they were going to need several guys to step up in the absence of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels.

It felt like a game where the Hornets could make a statement being down so many guys, it just didn't seem very likely. However, Charlotte received some really solid minutes from Ish Smith and Cody Martin running the point, Kelly Oubre Jr. hitting threes, and Miles Bridges taking over in the fourth quarter to close things out and get the surprising victory.

"He stepped up huge," head coach James Borrego said of Miles Bridges. "He made threes, got to the rim. He's made big shots for us all year. Terry [Rozier] has been known for that on our team but when you look at Miles, he's made as many big shots as anybody this season.

"You've got to give Ish a ton of credit, he set the tone for us. This is a guy that's been there all year, a true pro, helped us win. He found himself out of the lineup and it was his will, his true professionalism that really jolted us to start this game."

Many people, including myself, saw that the Hornets were going to be down four guys and thought, yeah, they really don't stand much of a chance, especially against Trae Young. Borrego said in his postgame press conference that the team was locked into the game plan and wasn't worried about who was or who wasn't going to be available. They saw this as an opportunity to get another win and prove that they are just as important to this team's success as the four that were out of the lineup.

"The group was locked in. They believed, so it wasn't a mystery that we could go win this game. We felt like we could go win this game if everybody did their job, move in the right direction, play with heart and resiliency, we were going to get this thing done there's no doubt about that. We battled and it was a very resilient win tonight."

The Hornets will return to Spectrum Center Monday night for a clash with the Philadelphia 76ers, the first of two games in three days against one another.

