Hornets Made NBA History in Win Over Nets

Playing without LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Nick Richards, Cody Martin and Frank Ntilikina on Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets pulled off an improbable win against the Nets at Barclays Center.

Heading into the fourth quarter down four points, the Hornets rode the clutch shooting of Terry Rozier to claim their third win in their last five games.

In doing so, Charlotte earned a remarkable achievement. They became the first team in league history to shoot at least 50% from the floor, 50% from beyond the three-point arc, 100% from the free throw line, and make a minimum of 20 three-point shots along with 15 free throws.

This encapsulates how complete of a performance the Hornets put together in Brooklyn. While it may seem like an oddly specific stat, anything that has never been done before in NBA history is always significant.