Hornets Mailbag: LaMelo's ankles, Tidjane Salaün's role, Brandon Miller's potential + more
The Charlotte Hornets are officially back in action on Wednesday night versus the Houston Rockets.
The team finished 2-3 in preseason action, but showed signs of progression and improvement. There's a new buzz in the Queen City surrounding this team, however; there remain some questions that have to be answered.
Let's take a look at the questions I received from my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly (Instagram page) regarding the Hornets' regular season and the biggest surprises from the preseason.
Will Tidjane start the year in Greensboro or did his preseason solidify a rotation spot?
I believe Tidjane Salaün played well enough to earn at the very least, a spot on the Hornets bench. Do I think he plays on opening night? I would say that there's a chance he could, but he seemed to be behind Cody Martin and Grant Williams in the rotation.
Despite that, Salaün should remain with the Hornets as a depth piece and a weapon to put in if needed. However, I wouldn't rule out the Hornets sending Salaün down to Greensboro from time to time throughout the year to get him some experience.
Who impressed you the most in preseason play?
This one was a toss-up because I was impressed by Salaün's game as he was far more advanced than I and many others believed before preseason. However, who impressed me the most overall was Tre Mann.
Mann was absolutely balling with the Hornets in his four preseason games. He averaged 16.0 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds while shooting an impressive 60.0% from the field and 47.1% from three in just 19.8 minutes of play.
One of the issues I had noted previously in past articles was Mann's lack of aggressiveness and how it was holding him back. Last season, there were many times when it seemed the 23-year-old lacked confidence and would turn away from shots, but in the preseason, he was a completely different player in all the right ways.
Mann also seemed to light up social media with his baggy shorts and gear that reminded fans of A.I - Allen Iverson.
Will LaMelo Ball's ankles hold up?
I'm sure that this is going to be a question that remains for a good period of time, but it's a question that can't be answered yet. LaMelo Ball will have to prove to the fanbase and the media whether his ankles will be able to hold up or not. However, I will say that I do have a lot more faith in Ball to stay healthy for a substantial amount of time due to the fact of the addition of ankle braces in the off-season.
What's the weakest link of this current Hornets squad?
The weakest link of this current Hornets squad is probably their lack of experience.
In the NBA nowadays, experience definitely makes a substantial difference. You could have a very talented roster, but not get where the team should go due to the lack of experience and youth of a roster and that's where the Hornets are at.
The Hornets are going to play hard, I'm not going to question that, but we've seen the team get outmatched by an opponent's physicality and experience and I don't see where that changed. Maybe Coach Lee can prevent it from happening, but there's only so much a coach can do.
What is the range you see the Hornets in terms of seeding and record?
I see the Hornets anywhere from the 7th seed to the 10th seed, which is comfortably in the play-in position. At the top of the Eastern Conference, it's relatively competitive with the top teams such as the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Philadelphia 76ers.
On the contrary, the bottom of the East is pretty weak with the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, and Detroit Pistons, who seem to be the teams wanting to tank. As well, the Bulls and Hawks are question marks, which opens up a spot for the Charlotte Hornets in the play-in. Although, if Ball and Williams aren't healthy, it could be yet another long season for the Hornets.
Is this a make-or-break season for Mark Williams with the team?
I wouldn't say make or break, but I do see the team potentially adding someone ahead of him in the rotation if he can't prove to remain healthy this season. I still believe the Hornets passed on Donovan Clingan in the draft because they had the utmost confidence that Mark Williams would get back to being completely healthy.
I'd almost look at Ball being more of a make-or-break season player this season as he has been suffering these ankle injuries for two straight seasons and can't afford to make it three.
Should the Hornets tank for a good pick or be a low playoff seed?
I understand this upcoming 2025 NBA Draft is one of the best in a decent amount of time with Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, and other quality players. However, that shouldn't be the reason why the Hornets tank or lose games.
Tanking, as we've seen before, doesn't get you very far as you could have the worst record in the NBA, but still not receive a top-three pick. If there's anyone who knows the pain of that, it's the Bobcats in 2012 when they missed on Anthony Davis.
This Hornets team is so young and some of these players have never sniffed the playoffs. If you're reading this you can disagree, but how many players have we seen improve after getting that taste of the playoffs and winning? Even if the team got swept, it would be a valuable lesson learned for a young and inexperienced Hornets team.
Could Brandon Miller be named an NBA All-Star this season?
Brandon Miller was one of the best rookies in the league last season as he, Chet Holmgren, and Victor Wembenyama were the standouts. Now, Miller seems to be one of the players in his sophomore season that takes a substantial jump.
Having Ball in the lineup should only boost Miller's play with the team. Miller had three straight 20-point games to finish the preseason and will carry his confidence and momentum into the regular season. I don't see why Miller or even Ball can't be in the race to be an NBA All-Star this season. For Miller, if it's not this year, I see him making the team next year.
Should the Hornets move on from Micic?
Vasilije Micic was acquired by the Hornets at the trade deadline in February in a deal that also had Mann on his way to Charlotte. In his time with the Hornets last season, he was for the most part a solid player and it felt as if he'd be a valuable piece to the Hornets roster.
However, after the preseason, I'm no longer sure I can say he's a valuable piece. In fact, I'm not even sure he belongs in the rotation. Sure, I could be overreacting since it's preseason and maybe he's rusty, but some of his miscues in the preseason were something you'd see from someone who was learning how to play basketball.
Micic was 16th in points on the Hornets in the preseason, while also leading the team with 3.5 turnovers in 14.7 minutes. Hopefully, Micic begins to find his rhythm again, but for now, I don't think it'd be a bad decision for the Hornets to move on from the 30-year-old Serbian.
Will Mark Williams play in the Hornets home opener on Saturday versus the Heat?
Williams has been sidelined with a left foot injury that he sustained in practice on media day almost three weeks ago. The Hornets' most recent update revealed he is OUT for the Hornets opener versus Houston, but is back to on-court activities. I'd leave a very slim to no chance of Williams playing this weekend.
