Hornets Make Miles Bridges Deal Official

The veteran wing is officially back in Charlotte.

Schuyler Callihan

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Charlotte Hornets announced Sunday evening that veteran forward Miles Bridges has signed his three-year, $75 million deal.

Hornets VP of Basketball Ops Jeff Peterson told reporters at the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft that they made it "very clear" to Bridges that they want him to remain a Charlotte Hornet.

In an exclusive interview the day after the trade deadline, Bridges told Hornets On SI, "The front office, they approached me and was telling me we're not looking to trade you. So that's reassuring that our people tell you upfront beforehand, you know? Some people just trade you and forget about you. Hopefully, I can spend my whole career here."

In 69 games this season, Bridges averaged 21 points and 7.3 rebounds which were single-season career highs.

