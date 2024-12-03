Hornets' Mark Williams ready to return, defies injury-prone label
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is on the cusp of a long-awaited return to the court after a lengthy injury absence. When speaking to reporters, Williams expressed optimism about his recovery process and his eagerness to contribute to the team.
"I'm feeling good, getting closer every day, just doing what I can and what they ask of me. I'm excited," Williams said.
The young center has faced adversity throughout his career, including persistent injury concerns. Despite being labeled as injury-prone, Williams remains undeterred.
"I went to Duke, that's been a thing for me for a while now," Williams said. "Hearing people say whatever they think about me. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion. The people around here within the organization know how badly I want to play, and that's really all that matters. I couldn't care less about what the average Joe has to say."
As the one-year anniversary of his last NBA game approaches, Williams acknowledges the challenges he has faced but remains focused on a positive outlook.
"It's crazy. It's not like I was planning on that in any way. It definitely sucks, but sooner or later I'll be back out there, and I can't wait to be out there, whenever that is," he said.
In two seasons, the former 2022 first round pick has averaged 10.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds, while shooting 64.2 percent from the field.
Hornets fans will undoubtedly be eager to see Williams back on the court, providing a much-needed boost to the team's frontcourt.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets' Cody Martin was nearly a sign-and-trade swap for Cavaliers star
Grading Charles Lee's First Month as Charlotte's Head Coach
3 things Hornets fans can wish for this holiday season
Hornets trade rumors: Charlotte expected to receive interest on multiple rotation players