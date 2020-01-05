Hornet Maven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets upset Dallas Mavericks

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets walked into Dallas on Saturday night and upset the Mavericks in their home arena.

Devonte' Graham flushed a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left and Luka Doncic misfired on a 55-foot Hail Mary, sealing the 123-120 overtime victory for the Hornets.

Graham finished with 27 points and 13 assists for his 12th double-double of the season, while backcourt mate Terry Rozier poured in 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Miles Bridges and Bismack Biyombo both posted double-doubles, with the duo combining for 22 points and 24 rebounds.

Doncic, an MVP candidate, dropped a triple-double in defeat, totaling 39 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds.

The win was the second straight for the Hornets, who will look to add another victory at home Monday vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Highlights

They said it

James Borrego on the win, via Hornets.com: “Overall team effort.To me, this was about responding, resiliency and our guys just stayed the course. They didn’t hang their heads, they stuck together, they kept playing, showed discipline and stayed the course. I’m proud of our group. We kept fighting, even through that third quarter. He just stuck with it in the fourth.”

Luka Doncic, via Mavericks.com: “Terrible. We should have won it in the fourth quarter. I messed it up. I didn’t make great decisions — terrible decisions. I got to be better than that. .. The first quarter was bad, then we came back and in the fourth quarter, we didn’t do a good job.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham not among NBA All-Star voting leaders

Mitchell Northam

Devonte' Graham is one of the league's top passers and three-point shooters this season, but the Charlotte Hornets guard was not in the top 10 of fan voting for Eastern Conference guards, based on figures released by the NBA.

Michael Jordan releases statement on death of former NBA commissioner David Stern

Mitchell Northam

One of the NBA players who knew David Stern best was Michael Jordan. The former NBA commissioner died Wednesday at the age of 77.

Video: Celtics' Gordon Hayward on win over Hornets

Mitchell Northam

Gordon Hayward had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the Boston Celtics win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.

Video: P.J. Washington on Hornets loss to Celtics

Mitchell Northam

The rookie from Kentucky led the Hornets in scoring with 15 points, but it wasn't enough for them to top the Boston Celtics on Dec. 31, 2019.

Video: Enes Kanter on win over Charlotte Hornets

Mitchell Northam

The Boston Celtics big man stuffed the stat sheet on Tuesday with 14 rebounds and six blocks in the win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Video: Borrego on struggles vs. the Boston Celtics

Mitchell Northam

Hornets head coach James Borrego talks about his team’s struggles vs. the Boston Celtics after a loss on Dec. 31, 2019.

Video: Borrego talks Bacon, Graham after loss to Celtics

Mitchell Northam

The Charlotte Hornets' head coach talked about the performances of Devonte' Graham and Dwayne Bacon after a loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 31, 2019.

Video: James Borrego on loss to Boston Celtics

Mitchell Northam

Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego talked with reporters after the loss to the Celtics on Dec. 31, 2019.

Charlotte Hornets fall, but Miles Bridges shines vs. Boston Celtics

Mitchell Northam

The Hornets lost to the Celtics on Tuesday, but Miles Bridges notched his second double-double of the season.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens has praise for Charlotte Hornets

Mitchell Northam

Ahead of the Tuesday clash in the NBA, Brad Stevens said he respects the way the Hornets play and enjoys watching them.