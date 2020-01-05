NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets upset Dallas Mavericks

The Charlotte Hornets walked into Dallas on Saturday night and upset the Mavericks in their home arena.

Devonte' Graham flushed a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left and Luka Doncic misfired on a 55-foot Hail Mary, sealing the 123-120 overtime victory for the Hornets.

Graham finished with 27 points and 13 assists for his 12th double-double of the season, while backcourt mate Terry Rozier poured in 29 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Miles Bridges and Bismack Biyombo both posted double-doubles, with the duo combining for 22 points and 24 rebounds.

Doncic, an MVP candidate, dropped a triple-double in defeat, totaling 39 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds.

The win was the second straight for the Hornets, who will look to add another victory at home Monday vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Highlights

They said it

James Borrego on the win, via Hornets.com: “Overall team effort.To me, this was about responding, resiliency and our guys just stayed the course. They didn’t hang their heads, they stuck together, they kept playing, showed discipline and stayed the course. I’m proud of our group. We kept fighting, even through that third quarter. He just stuck with it in the fourth.”

Luka Doncic, via Mavericks.com: “Terrible. We should have won it in the fourth quarter. I messed it up. I didn’t make great decisions — terrible decisions. I got to be better than that. .. The first quarter was bad, then we came back and in the fourth quarter, we didn’t do a good job.”