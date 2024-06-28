All Hornets

Hornets NBA 2K25 Summer League Schedule Announced

When, where, and who the Charlotte Hornets will play this summer.

The draft is behind us and now, the NBA 2K25 Summer League is on deck.

The schedule for Summer League was announced on Friday and the Hornets will tip things off on July 13th against the New York Knicks at 5 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The Hornets will get a couple of days to rest up before taking the floor for a back-to-back, first taking on the Denver Nuggets on the 16th at 6 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The second leg will pit the Hornets against the NBA champion Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV on the 17th. They will round out the schedule against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 19th at 11 p.m. EST on ESPN2. The Hornets will play a fifth game against an unknown opponent.

This will be Hornets' fans first look at sixth overall pick Tidjane Salaün and 42nd overall pick KJ Simpson. Returning players expected to participate in the event include Nick Smith Jr., Amari Bailey, and Leaky Black among others.

