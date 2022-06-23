Hornets NBA Draft Mailbag Q&A

The NBA Draft is today and it leaves many Hornets fans with a lot of questions. Let's take a closer look at some of the questions my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly Instagram page have submitted regarding the NBA Draft.

Do you think the Hornets are going to make a big trade today? - trey.thompson.20

I believe the Hornets will make some sort of trade tonight, but it could be up to the fan or organization whether it's a "big move" or not. In my opinion, a big trade could be the Hornets trading for a quality center.

Can sign and trades happen tonight or is that not until the beginning of free agency? - ethan.sherrill

This is a very good question. Sign and trades can not happen until the beginning of free agency.

What if the Hornets could get Mark Williams and Jalen Duren? - minceynoah

I don't believe that would be a smart move to add two young centers to the team. If both were available, I'm sure the Hornets would either trade one of their picks or draft another prospect.

Do you believe the Hornets will make a trade before the draft tonight? - david_boutilier

I believe it's a real possibility. For example, last year the Hornets made a trade before the draft that included the Hornets receiving Mason Plumlee and No. 37 (JT Thor) for No. 57 overall. I believe there will be trades arising before the draft surrounding a lot of teams and the Hornets could be one of those teams.

What's the likeliness of the Hornets trading No. 13 or No. 15 tonight? - iblayke

I believe the Hornets have made both picks available and have been looking at potential deals for awhile now. I think it's expected around the league that one of the Hornets first-round picks will be traded tonight.

Assuming the Hornets take Mark Williams. Which pick would you take him with, No. 13 or No. 15? - josh_andrews_94

Cleveland picks right behind the Hornets at No . 14; which means they don't really need a center because of their young star center, Jarrett Allen. With that, I would have trust that Cleveland would not select Mark Williams and the Hornets could get him at No. 13.

Should the Hornets trade one of their picks for a center or keep both picks? - timbramm

The Hornets, in my opinion, have to find a way to get an experienced player through trade whether it's a center or a wing player. If I'm the Hornets, I look to trade at least one of the picks in the draft. It's hard to pass up such a great opportunity that the Hornets have been given from the Devonte Graham trade.

Will Hayward be a Hornet tomorrow? - _joshualloyd_

The Hornets have definitely been looking to trade Gordon Hayward to open up more salary with Miles Bridges' restricted free agency upcoming in just over a week and for the future. Hayward could potentially be packaged with one of the Hornets first-round picks, but it's too early to tell if the Hornets have found a trade partner for Hayward.

Do you think the Hornets will go for a center or another guard? - westintilley

The Hornets had an individual workout with SG - Shaedon Sharpe and C- Mark Williams a couple of weeks ago. Shaedon Sharpe would most likely have to be a trade up option for the Hornets. Mark and Shaedon are definitely two players to be on the lookout for tonight. To answer your question, I believe the Hornets will go for a center or forward in the draft tonight. A name to watch though is SG - Ochai Agbaji who went to Kansas and is projected to go around picks 10-15 (Hornets range).

Top 3 favorite prospects for the Hornets? - pr3s2ley

My favorite prospects for the Hornets in our range are: Mark Williams, Jalen Duren, and Ochai Agbaji.

Are the Hornets going to have a coach before the draft or will they hire one before? - jackm170

The Hornets will most likely be without a coach tonight for the NBA Draft and continue their search for a HC after the draft.

Thoughts on Tari Eason at pick 13? - abbey_meachum

Most mock drafts have Tari Eason going around the 17-18 range in the first-round. With that being said, I could see Tari being a trade-back option for the Hornets as he did do a pre-draft workout for Charlotte. I'm high on Eason, he's very athletic and shows off a lot of defensive versatility.

Thoughts on Ochai Agbaji at pick 13? - an_tho_ny

Ochai would be a really good fit with the Hornets as he's a tremendous shooter and shot over 40% from three at Kansas. He's a little bit older than most of the draftees at 22 years old, but that just means he's more NBA ready. He spent four seasons in college and it definitely payed dividends. He's projected to go in the 13-19 range; which is where the Hornets sit currently in the NBA Draft.

What's your ideal Hornets move on draft day? - mikey_delaney2

I think an ideal Hornets move on draft day for me would be finding a way to offload Hayward's contract without getting too much negative value. I believe a swap with Turner and Hayward would be perfect. The deal would most likely have to include one of the Hornets first-round picks, but it could finally give the Hornets that rim-protection; which they've been missing for years. Although, Turner seems to be rumored to Charlotte almost every off-season, but of all the years, this feels like the year it could happen.

Mark Williams or Jalen Duren? - owenmezzaa_

Personally, I'm higher on Duren and if he fell to pick 13, I would take him without any hesitation if I were the Hornets. Nothing against Mark, but Duren's upside is special. If Duren isn't there at 13, the Hornets should look to draft Mark Williams.

What percent chance do you think we keep both our first round picks? - noahsantiag0

I believe it's pretty low. Based off reports, rival executives believe that the Hornets are set on trying to trade at least one of their first-round picks.

Who are the Hornets taking at No. 13 and No. 15? - taittdobbin

If the Hornets were to select at No. 13 and No. 15, I'd look at these players:

C- Mark Williams

SG-Ochai Agbaji

PF- Jeremy Sochan

C- Jalen Duren

SF - Tari Eason

SF - Ousmane Dieng

SF - AJ Griffin

Which pick is more likely to be traded 13 or 15? - chandlerjackson15

It really depends on who will be available at pick 13. For example, if Duren is available at 13, I believe the Hornets stay there and select Duren. The same goes for really anyone that potentially falls in the draft. Every year a player or two surprisingly falls down in the lottery. I feel like that alone makes it more likely that 15 will be traded more so than 13. The only case I see 13 getting traded is if Duren is off the board and the Hornets wait to select Mark at 15.

Is Mark Williams still the guy to pick even if the Hornets trade for another big man beforehand? - andrewjbrown05

Mark Williams and Jalen Duren if available are the guys to pick. I don't think getting a big man through trade beforehand impacts their chances much. Both Duren and Williams have a low chance of starting in their rookie season so why not build behind another center and get backup minutes.

Who do the Hornets go with for their second round pick? - kirklazarus22735

I have a feeling that the Hornets will look to move their second round pick by either trading it away for a player, future second-rounder, or trading up into the second round. SG - Max Christie could be a name to watch for the Hornets along with SF- Wendell Moore Jr.

That pretty much sums it up! Once again, thank you to everyone who participated in this Hornets' Q&A on my Instagram (CharlotteHornetsOnly), and we will see what transpires tonight good or bad for the Hornets.

