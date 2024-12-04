Hornets' Nick Richards points out areas of improvement following narrow loss to 76ers
In his second game back from injury, Charlotte Hornets' center Nick Richards made a significant impact, contributing 22 points and 14 rebounds in a 110-104 loss to the 76ers causing the Hornets to remain winless in the NBA Cup, dropping to 0-4.
Despite the loss, Richards attributed his recent production to the team's new approach and the coaching staff's emphasis on individual freedom.
“The game has just come to me a little differently lately,” Richards explained. “The coaching staff is giving every player more freedom to be themselves on the court. Coach Charles Lee has done a great job encouraging everyone to play their best and have fun.”
The Hornets have shown improvement defensively, holding opponents to low scores in recent contests. However, they've struggled to close out games, often making crucial mistakes down the stretch. Richards acknowledged the need for improvement in this area.
"We're holding teams to low scores, and we look good as a team right now," Richards said. "Once we get our guys back, we'll be even better. Even without them, we've been playing well. We just need to limit our mistakes and take every possession seriously. I missed a few easy shots and blocks, which reminds me that we can't take anything for granted."
Charlotte faced a 19-point deficit and found themselves down by 11 at the start of the final period. However, they staged a late comeback and eventually took the lead in the final two minutes, thanks to a three-pointer nailed by guard Brandon Miller who led the way with 34 points.
The Hornets struggled to contain All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey in the end, who, despite a difficult shooting night, scored 11 points in the final minute and a half.
Charlotte will be back in action on Thursday against the New York Knicks, who have won three straight games, including a 99-98 victory over the Hornets during Thanksgiving Week.
