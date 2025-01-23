Hornets officially rule out Brandon Miller for the remainder of the 2024-25 season
There's no such thing as good injury luck, at least not in Charlotte. Just as soon as the Hornets began to see its entire starting lineup healthy and on the floor together, they lost one of their biggest pieces of the puzzle, Brandon Miller.
Last week, the team announced that Miller tore the scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. It's a similar situation to the past injuries of Bradley Beal and Jaylen Brown, which kept them out for several months.
On Thursday, the Hornets delivered the unfortunate, but expected news that Miller would be ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Press release from the Hornets
"Brandon Miller underwent surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. Miller will miss the remainder of the season, and updates on his status will be provided as appropriate."
The second-year guard was off to a terrific start to the 2024-25 season, overcoming a slow start that was hindered by hip and ankle injuries. In 27 games this year, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 40% from the floor and 35% from three-point range.
