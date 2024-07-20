All Hornets

Hornets' Opponent Revealed for Summer League Consolation Game

Charlotte's final matchup of the summer has been announced.

The Charlotte Hornets fell one spot shy of making the Summer League playoffs, finishing with a 4-1 record with their only loss coming to the Boston Celtics. The Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors will duke it out for the summer crown while the Hornets, and the 26 others will have one consolation game to play.

Early Saturday morning, the NBA announced that the Hornets will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on ESPNU.

The Hornets won their final game of the scheduled portion of Summer League on Friday 84-68 over the Portland Trail Blazers behind a 36-point performance from Matt Morgan.

