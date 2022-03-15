Hornets Overcome Sluggish Start, Blow by Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Different night, same story. This season, the Hornets have really struggled to bring the energy and effort against some of the worst teams in the NBA and it happened again in the first quarter of Monday night's game in Oklahoma City. Fortunately for the purple and teal, they regained their footing in the first half and came out with a 134-116 win.

Offensively, the Hornets were humming early, knocking down their first seven shots from the field and first four shots from three-point land. The offense went ice cold - the defense, even colder. The Thunder continued to get open look after open look and made the Hornets pay for it. Oklahoma City is the worst shooting team in the league, yet found a way to connect on six shots from three in the opening quarter. A near six-minute scoring drought which consisted of nine consecutive missed shots, allowed the Thunder to end the opening quarter on a 22-3 run.