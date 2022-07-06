Hornets Owner Michael Jordan to Grace Cover of NBA 2K23 Video Game

This year's NBA game will have a familiar face on the front cover.

Not much has gone right for the Charlotte Hornets this offseason. From the questionable firing of James Borrego, to Montrezl Harrell getting arrested, to Kenny Atkinson agreeing to become the next coach only to back out, to Miles Bridges turning himself in on a domestic violence charge; it's been utter chaos.

On Tuesday, the developers of the NBA 2K video game series revealed some exciting news that legendary Bulls star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, would be featured on the cover of this year's game.

It only makes sense for the game to have Jordan on the cover of 2k23, as he is the best player to ever wear No. 23 in the history of the NBA (sorry, not sorry LeBron stans).

Another announcement was made shortly after, revealing that Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will be featured on the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition Cover.

The video game is set to hit stores on September 9th, 2022. Pre-orders for the game will begin on Thursday, July 7th for all gaming systems.

