Hornets PA Announcer "Big Pat" Passes Away

A very sad day in the city of Charlotte.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte Hornets sadly reported the passing of PA announcer Pat Doughty, known by Hornets fans as "Big Pat."

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Doughty, our beloved PA announcer for nearly 20 seasons. Big Pat’s vibrant voice was the backbone of our game experience and energized Spectrum Center every night. He was dedicated to our team and our fans, even as he fought health issues in recent years. He will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the Hornets organization. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family and his many friends.”

"Big Pat" was a kind soul who put a smile on every person he met at Spectrum Center. Prior to every home game, he would spend time shaking hands and chatting with fans about basketball and life. His way of delivering news to the fans was iconic and different from your casual announcer. You could tell how much the city of Charlotte and the Hornets' organization meant to him by how passionate he was about his work and making it a fun environment for fans.

Pat will be greatly missed.

