NBA highlights: Charlotte Hornets fall at home to Indiana Pacers

N.C. State product T.J. Warren scored 36 points, willing the Indiana Pacers to a 115-104 over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at the Spectrum Center.

Warren also had five rebounds and three assists and shot 15-of-24 from the floor. Charlotte (15-24) was led by Terry Rozier, who had 28 points and six assists.

The Pacers entered Monday's contest having lost two straight games and four of their last five. The Hornets had won two straight. Charlotte led by two points at halftime, but then were outscored 37-21 by Indiana in the third quarter.

Charlotte was also out-rebounded by five boards and was out-scored in the paint 66-46.

Devonte' Graham tallied 22 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Hornets while Miles Bridges added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Hornets' head coach James Borrego (via Hornets.com): "Indiana just played with more force in the second half... T.J. Warren was fantastic in the second half. We had turnovers by some of our veterans guys. We were just too casual in the second half."

