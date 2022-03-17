Hornets Pick Up Important Win Over Hawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - In a game that meant so much with both teams jostling for position in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings, the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night.

The big key of the game for the Hornets was to limit the damage that Trae Young would cause. Charlotte did a very good job on him from the opening tip, throwing a lot of double teams his way and forcing the ball out of his hands. At the half, Young was 0/5 from the field and 0/2 from the field. His only two points came from a pair of free throws in the opening minutes of the game. Although he was limited to two points, he still created plays, finishing the first half with 10 assists. The beneficiaries of many of those assists were big men Clint Capela and Onkeya Okongwu. Capela had a double-double at the break with 15 points and 11 boards.

Miles Bridges led the attack offensively for the Hornets going for 18 points in the first 24 minutes of play, leading all scorers. However, it was Montrezl Harrell's presence inside the paint (nine points) that fueled the Hornets in the second quarter. In the final minutes of the quarter, Atlanta stringed together multiple stops including three turnovers by LaMelo Ball. The Hawks went on an 11-2 run to take a 63-55 lead. At the midway point, Atlanta's lead was 67-62.

It was a much slower-paced game in the third quarter which oddly enough, worked in the favor of the Hornets. Atlanta's offense dried up going 7/25 in the quarter. Trae Young finally made his first shot on a layup at the 3:24 mark. However, he would head into the final quarter just 1/8 from the field.

Tied at 85 through three, the Hornets established some momentum early in the fourth with Montrezl Harrell continuing to clean things up around the rim. The three ball finally started to fall for the Hornets late in the fourth as P.J. Washington and Terry Rozier drilled back-to-back shots from deep to give Charlotte a 105-98 lead. Before that the Hornets were 7/30 from three. Washington was a huge factor down the final three minutes following up his three with a strong take to the bucket and drawing a foul. Next trip up the floor? A three. Then to make it a double-digit lead, he slammed home a dunk putting it out of reach for the Hawks. Washington was responsible for 13 of the last 19 points for the Hornets.

The Hornets next game will be Saturday night when they play host to the Dallas Mavericks. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST.

