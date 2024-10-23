Ranking the Charlotte Hornets: Player power rankings for the 2024-25 season
The Charlotte Hornets enter the 2024-25 season with a roster full of young talent and a lot to prove.
As they look to make strides in a competitive Eastern Conference, which Hornets will be the most important to the team's success? Here’s a ranking of the Hornets' roster based on how important they’ll be to the team this season.
Note: KJ Simpson, DaQuan Jeffries, and new addition Jared Rhoden are not listed as they will primarily be with the Greensboro Swarm.
15. Taj Gibson
Taj Gibson will spend most of his time on the bench this season, but his veteran presence could elevate the team's understanding of what it takes to be competitive. At 39 years old and with nearly 1,000 NBA games under his belt, Gibson brings valuable wisdom and leadership that could guide the younger players.
14. Nick Smith Jr.
The first-round pick from Arkansas had an underwhelming rookie season, but his confidence remains evident. Nick Smith Jr. loves to shoot, and that could be crucial during stretches when the Hornets need a scoring spark from the bench. His shot-happy style might find its place in the rotation when injuries or fatigue take a toll.
13. Vasilije Micić
Acquired from the Thunder last season, Micić has had a shaky preseason, struggling with turnovers and inconsistency. Despite that, he remains a useful playmaker, especially when LaMelo Ball needs rest. Micić will need to improve his decision-making, but he could still play an important role as a backup point guard.
12. Moussa Diabaté
Diabaté impressed during the preseason, which is encouraging considering Mark Williams' history with injuries. Averaging 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 18 minutes per game, Diabaté might end up being more important than expected for a third-string center. He could provide valuable minutes in the frontcourt when needed.
11. Seth Curry
Seth Curry's efficient shooting was on display during the preseason. As a veteran sharpshooter, he can help the Hornets break out of shooting slumps, stretch the floor, and offer valuable mentorship to Ball and Miller, who will be taking plenty of threes this season.
10. Tidjane Salaün
Salaün had a solid preseason, showcasing a reliable three-point shot and an ability to grab rebounds. The rookie, selected 6th overall in this year's draft, averaged 11.8 points and 7.2 rebounds on 40% from beyond the arc in preseason. He could provide meaningful minutes in the Hornets' rotation.
9. Grant Williams
After returning to his hometown of Charlotte last season, Grant Williams played 30 minutes per game and provided reliable scoring and defense. He will likely continue to play a large role in the second unit, adding toughness and versatility to the team. In 29 games with Charlotte last year, he averaged 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
8. Cody Martin
A defensive specialist, Cody Martin will be valuable as a backup wing. After struggling with injuries the past two seasons, his defensive mentality and ability to fit into any lineup will be crucial to Charlotte’s depth.
7. Nick Richards
Nick Richards had an underwhelming preseason, but his role remains critical. With Mark Williams often sidelined due to injuries, Richards will find himself as the team's go-to big man in the frontcourt at some point during the season. Without his presence, the Hornets could struggle against more physical teams.
6. Josh Green
Josh Green is likely to start this season, and his defensive prowess will take pressure off the Hornets' star backcourt. Though Green didn’t get many opportunities with the first unit during preseason, his ability to defend multiple positions will be crucial to the team’s overall defensive efforts.
5. Tre Mann
Tre Mann made a huge leap during the preseason, averaging 16 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in just under 20 minutes per game. He has the potential to be a candidate for Sixth Man of the Year if he continues this level of production.
4. Mark Williams
Mark Williams' health will be a determining factor in the Hornets' success this season. As a 7-foot defensive anchor, Williams brings rebounding and shot-blocking that Charlotte desperately needs. His availability could be the key to whether the Hornets can compete for a playoff spot.
3. Miles Bridges
Though a 20-point-per-game scorer in the past, Miles Bridges will embrace a more complementary role this season. After signing a new contract, Bridges will be tasked with being a reliable third option in the offense, providing rim pressure and scoring behind Ball and Miller.
2. Brandon Miller
Miller will serve as more of a 1B than a true second option on this team. After an impressive rookie season, he looks poised to continue his growth. During the preseason, Miller averaged 17.4 points on 45.3% shooting.
1. LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball is the engine that drives this team. With Ball healthy, the Hornets have consistently been in play-in contention. Ball looked sharp in the preseason, showing no signs of rust after injuries. If he can maintain his health, Ball will be the playmaker Charlotte needs to lead them to a potential playoff spot.
The team will kick off the 2024-25 season with more talent than recent years, the question is can they put it all together?
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25
Vasilije Micic praises Tre Mann, sees bright future for the Hornets
Why Didn't Tre Mann Receive an Extension?
Hornets mock trade: B/R proposal sends Western Conference star to Charlotte