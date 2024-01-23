Hornets Players React to Rozier Trade

Terry Rozier was one of the few veterans the Charlotte Hornets had on its roster and was someone the young guys looked up to.

The way he approached every shootaround, practice, and game is something that will stick with the remaining group. A true professional that constantly worked on his craft and brought it every single day, regardless of the team's record. He never complained or made excuses for the team's shortcomings and instead, always took the blame and worked his tail off.

On Tuesday, the Hornets lost that presence in the locker room by trading Rozier to the Miami Heat, a division rival. A couple hours after the trade went down, a few of his closest teammates took to social media reacting to the news.

This won't be the only move, though. Many expect the Hornets to move other pieces ahead of the February 8th trade deadline and two names to watch are featured in the above tweets - P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges.

Washington is a stretch four that can guard multiple positions, giving a contending team versatility in the frontcourt. Bridges is set to be a free agent at the end of the season and is playing on a cheap contract. He's proven that the one year off has not impacted his game and is currently averaging 20.9 points and seven rebounds.

