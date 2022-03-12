Hornets Pound Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - After dropping two crucial games to the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics earlier this week, the Charlotte Hornets picked up a much-needed 142-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans Friday evening.

It was a game of runs in the first half of play. The Hornets quickly jumped out to a 14-7 lead featuring a couple of Mason Plumlee dunks and threes from Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges. Then, Charlotte reverted back to their sloppy ball-handling by turning it over four times, helping fuel a 12-2 New Orleans run.

With Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum out of the lineup, the Pelicans needed someone to step up and produce offensively. Early on, it was the rookie Herb Jones causing problems with his athleticism including a dunk in which he posterized Mason Plumlee.

Shots were falling for the Hornets, but it didn't come from a singular source. In fact, ten different Hornets scored within the first 14 minutes of the game. Although he didn't lead the team in points through the first half of play, Cody Martin was very active off the bench doing a little bit of everything with 7 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, and one steal. To add to the productivity of Charlotte's bench, Montrezl Harrell appeared to break out of his "slump" and played a big part in the Hornets' run to extend their lead to ten. Mason Plumlee picked up his third foul at about the six-minute mark and Harrell came right in and made an immediate impact. He effected a shot at the rim, then ran the length of the floor for an alley-oop from Terry Rozier, and then came back down on the other end drawing a charge.

After 14 lead changes, the Hornets had the advantage, 61-55 at the half.

The third quarter has been an issue for Charlotte this season, but not on Friday night. They came out of the half re-energized, played with an extra bounce in their step and exploded for a 42-point quarter. It was raining threes inside the Smoothie King Center as the Hornets shot 7/15 from the arc in the third quarter alone.

Charlotte's offense cooled off a bit in the fourth, allowing the Pelicans to trim the lead down to 13, but that was as close as they could get. The highlight of the fourth quarter? A Mason Plumlee free-throw. Yes, you read that correctly. The big man is shooting 36% from the charity stripe on the season and decided to go left-handed because why not? Well, he made it.

The Hornets will be back in action Monday night in Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. EST.

BOX SCORE

CHA: 25-36-42-39-142

NO: 24-31-27-38-120

1st

CHA 10/19 FG | 2/8 3FG | 9 REB | 12 PIP | 5 TOs

NO 7/17 FG | 3/10 3FG | 10 REB | 8 PIP | 4 TOs

2nd

CHA 22/40 FG | 7/19 3FG | 17 REB | 24 PIP | 7 TOs

NO 19/38 FG | 6/18 3FG | 20 REB | 24 PIP | 9 TOs

3rd

CHA 38/65 FG | 14/33 3FG | 30 REB | 40 PIP | 11 TOs

NO 29/64 FG | 9/28 3FG | 31 REB | 38 PIP | 13 TOs

4th

CHA 52/87 FG | 22/47 3FG | 38 REB | 52 PIP | 14 TOs

NO 43/86 FG | 15/39 3FG | 40 REB | 54 PIP | 17 TOs

