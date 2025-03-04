Hornets provide injury update on forward Josh Okogie
Josh Okogie is finally making his way back to the court.
The Charlotte Hornets' forward has ramped up his rehab from a nagging left hamstring strain and started individual workouts this week, the team said Monday. Charlotte's medical staff plans to check his progress again in two weeks.
It's been a tough break for Okogie, who's watched from the sidelines for over a month since tweaking his hamstring against the Clippers on Jan. 31. The Hornets had just pried him away from Phoenix in January, shipping out center Nick Richards and a handful of second-rounders to land the defensive-minded wing.
Okogie showed flashes of what made him attractive to Charlotte's front office in his brief seven-game stint before going down. The fifth-year pro put up 10 points a night while hounding opponents for 2.7 steals per game on 43.4% shooting.
He turned heads with a standout performance against LeBron James and the Lakers on Jan. 27, when he dropped 19 points and swiped four steals in a tight 112-107 defeat at the Spectrum Center.
The former Georgia Tech star and 20th pick in the 2018 draft spent four seasons in Minnesota before a two-and-a-half-year stint with the Suns. Though never known as a scorer, Okogie's reputation as a bulldog defender has kept him valuable throughout his career.
His return can't come soon enough for the struggling Hornets (14-45), whose defense has struggled without him, notably surrendering 145 points in a four-game stretch in late February.
