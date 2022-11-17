Hornets Provide Injury Update on LaMelo Ball

Just three games into his return, LaMelo Ball re-injured the same ankle that he sprained in the preseason that caused him to miss the team's first 13 games.

In the final minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Ball rolled his ankle on a fan's foot and limped off into the locker room and did not return to the game.

Following Thursday's practice head coach Steve Clifford provided the latest update on Ball's injury stating that he was in the building today getting treatment. He had an X-Ray that came back negative but will be out for a few games, including tomorrow night. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined at this moment.

The Hornets will hit the road later on today for tomorrow's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

