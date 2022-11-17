Skip to main content

Hornets Provide Injury Update on LaMelo Ball

The latest on the Charlotte star guard.

Just three games into his return, LaMelo Ball re-injured the same ankle that he sprained in the preseason that caused him to miss the team's first 13 games.

In the final minutes of Wednesday's loss to the Indiana Pacers, Ball rolled his ankle on a fan's foot and limped off into the locker room and did not return to the game.

Following Thursday's practice head coach Steve Clifford provided the latest update on Ball's injury stating that he was in the building today getting treatment. He had an X-Ray that came back negative but will be out for a few games, including tomorrow night. It's unclear how long he will be sidelined at this moment.

The Hornets will hit the road later on today for tomorrow's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_19446870_168388579_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball Re-Injures Ankle, Leaves Game vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19446759_168388579_lowres
News

Pacers Pull Away From Hornets Late

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19422255_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Announce Starting Five vs Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
injury report
News

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Indiana Pacers

By Schuyler Callihan
USATSI_19188726_168388579_lowres
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Pacers

By All Hornets
USATSI_19182501_168388579_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers vs Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

By Jon Yeager
Surenkamp
Podcasts

Podcast: Exclusive Q&A With Greensboro Swarm Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp

By James Plowright
video1804696148
News

WATCH: Steve Clifford Postgame vs Magic - 11.14.22

By All Hornets