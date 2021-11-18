Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Hornets Push the Pace to Top Wizards

    The Hornets improve to 9-7 on the season.
    CHARLOTTE, NC - It was a defensive struggle at first but the Hornets pushed the pace in the second half and came away with their ninth win of the season, defeating the Washington Wizards, 97-87.

    Daniel Gafford was a major problem for the Charlotte Hornets right out of the shoot. Washington kept pounding the ball inside to him and some of their other bigs, taking advantage of the defensive efficiencies of Mason Plumlee. Gafford recorded eight of the Wizards' first 13 points, guiding them to a 13-9 advantage midway through the first quarter.

    LaMelo Ball helped get the Hornets' offense back on track after a couple of threes from Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre Jr. cut the lead to just two. Ball connected with reserve big man Nick Richards for the first of many first half alley-oops. Then, Ball followed that up with a three and an aggressive drive to the basket before getting some rest at the end of the quarter.

    Washington's stingy defense affected the Hornets’ offense to some degree but it wasn't like the Hornets weren't getting open looks. They missed a ton of bunnies, open threes, and forced up mid-range shots instead of pitching the ball out. Charlotte didn't have the same aggressive approach as Washington and it showed on the stat sheet. The Hornets were not only outscored in the paint 36-26 in the first half, but Charlotte failed to make even a single trip to the free-throw line.

    After some back and forth early on in the third quarter, the Hornets went on an incredible 21-4 run that turned the tables. Jalen McDaniels heated up from deep which knotted the game up at 63 apiece, Kelly Oubre Jr. drilled a three, and Miles Bridges threw down another alley-oop from LaMelo Ball. Oubre hit another three and added on a dunk in the final seconds of the quarter, bringing the crowd at the Spectrum Center alive. Charlotte went into the fourth with a 75-65 lead.

    Washington went back to pounding the rock inside with Montrezl Harrell early in the fourth to help cut into the Hornets' lead. Bradley Beal ringed in a three to make it an 81-76 game. That, however, would be as close as the Wizards would get. Terry Rozier found his stroke in the final five minutes, nailing a couple of mid-range jumpers and a three-ball that pushed the lead to 13 with a minute and a half left.

    The Hornets will be back in action on Friday, playing host to the Indiana Pacers. Tip is set for 7 p.m. EST. 

