Cody Martin is the first 2nd round pick in Hornets history to be re-signed after their rookie contract.

The Charlotte Hornets were the last team in the NBA not to make a move in free agency but that streak came to an end Saturday afternoon. The Charlotte observer's Rod Boone was the first to break the news of Charlotte re-signing Martin to a multi year deal.

Shams Charania quickly followed up with details of the contract, a 4 year $32 million deal. In All Hornets free agency preview for Cody Martin we projected him to receive a contract in the realm of $5-8 annually, so this is towards the upper range of our projection.

Martin projects to be the exact sort of feisty, winning player Steve Clifford likes. With the existing Bridges situation Martin helps offer some more wing depth, he's slightly undersized but can log time at small forward.

