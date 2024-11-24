Hornets receive crushing news about Grant Williams' knee injury
The knee injury to Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams is indeed what everyone feared - an ACL tear that will sideline him for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Williams also tore his meniscus and other associated ligaments in his knee.
Williams lost his footing when he bumped into Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez on a drive to the basket on Saturday night and had to be helped off the court.
The injuries continue to pile up once again for the Hornets, especially in the frontcourt. Centers Mark Williams and Nick Richards are still out but are slowly working their way back and are in a return-to-play program. Fellow forward Miles Bridges is nursing a knee injury and will be re-evaluated this upcoming Friday.
In 16 games played this season, Williams averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 36% from three-point land.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
What makes the backcourt duo of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller so potent?
Charles Lee speaks on Grant Williams' knee injury in postgame interview
LaMelo Ball dazzles as Hornets fall short on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks
LaMelo Ball explodes for 50, setting new career-high in Hornets close loss to Bucks