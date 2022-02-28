Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Bucks

A look at who is out of the lineup for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they will be without four players for tonight's game at the Milwaukee Bucks: Gordon Hayward (left ankle), Jalen McDaniels (left ankle), Nick Richards (right foot soreness), and James Bouknight (neck soreness).

Cody Martin (lower back tightness) remains questionable and will be a game time decision.

The Hornets and Bucks are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.