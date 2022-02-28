Skip to main content

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Bucks

A look at who is out of the lineup for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they will be without four players for tonight's game at the Milwaukee Bucks: Gordon Hayward (left ankle), Jalen McDaniels (left ankle), Nick Richards (right foot soreness), and James Bouknight (neck soreness).

Cody Martin (lower back tightness) remains questionable and will be a game time decision.

The Hornets and Bucks are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

