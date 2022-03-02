Skip to main content

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Cavaliers

A look at who is out for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that they will be without three players for tonight's game at the Cleveland Cavaliers: Gordon Hayward (left ankle), Jalen McDaniels (left ankle), and James Bouknight (neck soreness).

Nick Richards (right foot soreness) has been upgraded from questionable to available.

The Hornets and Cavaliers are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

