Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Celtics

A look at who is out for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that Gordon Hayward (ankle) and James Bouknight (neck) is out for tonight's game against the Boston Celtics. 

Forward Jalen McDaniels returned to the rotation Tuesday night after missing the previous 19 games with an ankle injury. After being ruled questionable for tonight's contest, he has been downgraded to out. 

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip-off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. 

