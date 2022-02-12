Skip to main content

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Grizzlies

A look at who is out for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness), Gordon Hayward (left ankle), and Jalen McDaniels (left ankle) will be ruled out for tonight's game.

This will mark Martin's fourth straight missed game, McDaniels' 12th, and Hayward's third. James Bouknight (right wrist sprain) will be available once again tonight. 

The Hornets and Grizzlies are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST on Bally Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17588568_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Grizzlies

16 seconds ago
USATSI_17664161_168388579_lowres
News

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Hornets vs Grizzlies

3 hours ago
USATSI_17135033_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies

3 hours ago
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Talks Win Over Pistons

14 hours ago
USATSI_17663700_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Destroy Pistons, End Six-Game Skid

15 hours ago
USATSI_17580117_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Pistons

18 hours ago
zoom_1
News

WATCH: James Borrego Previews Pistons, Usage of Montrezl Harrell

18 hours ago
zoom_2
News

WATCH: Montrezl Harrell Talks Choosing Jersey Number & Making His Hornets Debut

19 hours ago