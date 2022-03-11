Skip to main content

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Pelicans

A look at who is out for tonight's game.

The Charlotte Hornets will once again be without Gordon Hayward (ankle) and rookie guard James Bouknight (neck soreness). 

After missing Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, reserve forward Jalen McDaniels (ankle) has been upgraded from probable to available for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Hornets and Pelicans are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST on Bally Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Untitled design - 2022-03-10T225234.158
News

Score Predictions for Hornets at Pelicans

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_16056175_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets at Pelicans

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
IMG_9299
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17861916_168388579_lowres
News

Celtics Run Away from Hornets Late

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17837581_168388579_lowres
News

OFFICIAL: Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17473826_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17608213_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-03-09T000911.694
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Celtics

By Schuyler CallihanMar 9, 2022