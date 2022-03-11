Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Pelicans

A look at who is out for tonight's game.

The Charlotte Hornets will once again be without Gordon Hayward (ankle) and rookie guard James Bouknight (neck soreness).

After missing Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics, reserve forward Jalen McDaniels (ankle) has been upgraded from probable to available for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Hornets and Pelicans are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST on Bally Sports.

