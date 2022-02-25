Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Raptors

A look at who is available for tonight's game.

The Charlotte Hornets will officially welcome the return of forward Cody Martin on Friday night against the Toronto Raptors. Martin missed the final six games ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star break as he nursed a left ankle and Achilles injury.

In 49 games played this season, Martin is averaging 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

In other news, the Hornets will be without backup center Nick Richards (right foot soreness), Jalen McDaniels (left ankle sprain), and Gordon Hayward (ankle).

The Hornets and Raptors tip-off at 7 p.m. EST inside Spectrum Center.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.