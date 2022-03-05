Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Spurs

A look at who is out for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that Gordon Hayward (ankle) and James Bouknight (neck) are out for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jalen McDaniels (ankle) hasn't officially been ruled out, but is considered doubtful.

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip-off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

