Skip to main content

Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Spurs

A look at who is out for tonight's game.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that Gordon Hayward (ankle) and James Bouknight (neck) are out for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jalen McDaniels (ankle) hasn't officially been ruled out, but is considered doubtful.

The Hornets and Spurs are scheduled to tip-off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Read More

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17694578_168388579_lowres
News

What James Borrego Said Ahead of Game vs Spurs

By Schuyler Callihan16 minutes ago
Untitled design - 2022-03-05T103355.434
News

Score Predictions for Hornets vs Spurs

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
USATSI_17365917_168388579_lowres
News

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Spurs

By Schuyler Callihan6 hours ago
USATSI_17811629_168388579_lowres
News

Kelly Oubre Cleared His Mind & Regained His Shooting Touch, 'It's Time to Flow'

By Schuyler CallihanMar 4, 2022
USATSI_13442515_168388579_lowres (1)
News

Knicks Down Swarm 115-108

By Desmond JohnsonMar 2, 2022
zoom_2
News

WATCH: Kelly Oubre Jr. Postgame vs Cavaliers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022
zoom_0
News

WATCH: James Borrego Postgame vs Cavaliers

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022
USATSI_17811692_168388579_lowres
News

Hornets Blowout Cavs on the Road

By Schuyler CallihanMar 2, 2022