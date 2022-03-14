Hornets Release Final Injury Report vs Thunder

A look at who is out for tonight's game in Oklahoma City.

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced that Gordon Hayward (left ankle) and rookie guard James Bouknight (neck soreness) are ruled out for tonight's game in Oklahoma City.

As for the Thunder, they will be without Josh Giddey (hip), Kenrich Williams (knee), Derrick Favors (back), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot), and Aaron Wiggins (flu-like symptoms).

The Hornets and Thunder are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. EST on Bally Sports.

