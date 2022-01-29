Hornets Release Initial Injury Report vs Clippers

Hornets will be down at least two players on Sunday.

The Charlotte Hornets have ruled out Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (NBA's Health & Safety protocols) for Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Kelly Oubre Jr. (ankle) is listed as questionable, but according to head coach James Borrego, it doesn't appear to be a serious injury.

"I think we'll be okay. Hopefully for Sunday but you never know. He woke up this morning [Friday] not feeling great so, let's hope for a better day tomorrow [Saturday]."

Borrego also went into detail as to what happened to cause the injury to Oubre.

"There was an action, there was a roll up I believe by Lance Stephenson on the ankle. I think when you're making ten threes, you just forget about it. When you're making shots you forget about it and then the next morning you feel it a little bit more. That's what happened here. He'll be ready for Sunday. I'm optimistic."

The Hornets and Clippers are set to get underway inside Spectrum Center at 1 p.m. EST.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.