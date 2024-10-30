All Hornets

Hornets release starting five for home game against Houston Rockets

A look at the first five on the floor tonight for the Hornets.

Schuyler Callihan

Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets return to action tonight at Spectrum Center, playing host to an undermanned Toronto Raptors squad.

The Hornets aren't at full strength either, but they will see the return of Josh Green who missed the team's last game against Miami due to rest/maintenance of his Achilles injury.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Seth Curry

G Josh Green

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

Toronto Raptors

G Gradey Dick

G Davion Mitchell

F RJ Barrett

F Jonathan Mogbo

C Jakob Poeltl

Charles Lee on tonight's game:

“I love this many days in between games. I love to practice. That is where I think you get better so much more because we can tighten up some things. When you go game to game to game, sometimes you have to obviously prepare for the other team. It takes away a little bit of your practice time where you’re worried about yourself. For these last couple days, it’s been great for us to spend some time on ourselves and try to tighten up some of our habits. The guys probably looked at me like I was a little crazy the first day after practice, but I told them, ‘I love this.’ I loved that we got to have nice, hard practice.”

The Hornets and Raptors will tip things off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

