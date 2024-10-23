All Hornets

Hornets release starting lineup for season opener in Houston

A look at the first group on the floor tonight between Charlotte and Houston.

Schuyler Callihan

In just a matter of a few minutes, the Charlotte Hornets will mark the start of a new era with first-year head coach Charles Lee leading the bugs against the Houston Rockets.

Unfortunately, the Hornets will be down a couple of starters tonight as Mark Williams is out with a foot, and Josh Green (Achilles) who was listed as questionable, has been downgraded to out.

Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight’s game which you can find below.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Brandon Miller

F Cody Martin

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

Houston Rockets

G Fred VanVleet

G Jalen Green

F Dillon Brooks

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

The Hornets and Rockets will get throw the ball up in the air at 8 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on Bally Sports Southeast.

