Hornets release starting lineup for season opener in Houston
In just a matter of a few minutes, the Charlotte Hornets will mark the start of a new era with first-year head coach Charles Lee leading the bugs against the Houston Rockets.
Unfortunately, the Hornets will be down a couple of starters tonight as Mark Williams is out with a foot, and Josh Green (Achilles) who was listed as questionable, has been downgraded to out.
Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight’s game which you can find below.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Brandon Miller
F Cody Martin
F Miles Bridges
C Nick Richards
Houston Rockets
G Fred VanVleet
G Jalen Green
F Dillon Brooks
F Jabari Smith Jr.
C Alperen Sengun
The Hornets and Rockets will get throw the ball up in the air at 8 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed live on Bally Sports Southeast.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Score predictions for Hornets at Rockets
Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Rockets
Charlotte Hornets take on Houston to begin new era under Charles Lee
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25