Hornets revamp health and performance staff with 10 new hires
The Charlotte Hornets have made a significant investment in the health and well-being of their players by announcing the hiring of a new 10-person health and performance staff. This team of experts will be led by Trent Salo, who brings seven years of experience with the Detroit Pistons.
The Hornets' commitment to maximizing player performance is evident in the diverse range of specialties represented on the new staff.
Matthew Tuttle will serve as the director of sports medicine, while Bryce Daub will oversee athletic performance. Quinton Sawyer has been promoted to head athletic trainer and will be supported by associate head athletic trainer Pete Elliott.
Rachel Webb will play a crucial role as the director of performance psychology & wellness, recognizing the importance of mental health in athletes' overall success.
The physical demands of professional basketball will be addressed by Anthony Barry, the head athletic performance coach, Harrison Herman, the head of rehabilitation, Oluremi Famodu-Jackson, the performance dietitian, Cassidy Papa, the physical therapist, and Harjiv Singh, the senior performance & development scientist.
This comprehensive team approach reflects the Hornets' dedication to providing their players with the best possible resources to optimize their performance and maintain their health throughout the grueling NBA season.
With Trent Salo's leadership and the combined expertise of this talented staff, the Hornets are looking to create a culture of excellence in health and performance. Injuries have been a big part of the the team's lack of success over the last two years and keeping key players on the court is the first step for this organization to get back on track.
