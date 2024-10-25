All Hornets

Hornets reveal patched-together starting lineup vs. Hawks

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game between Charlotte and Atlanta.

Schuyler Callihan

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) are just minutes away from taking on the Atlanta Hawks (1-0) in the ATL. Once again, Charlotte will be a bit shorthanded with Brandon Miller (glute) and Mark Williams (foot), but did receive a small boost with Josh Green (Achilles) being upgraded to available.

Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Seth Curry

F Cody Martin

F Miles Bridges

C Nick Richards

Atlanta Hawks

G Trae Young

G Dyson Daniels

F De'Andre Hunter

F Jalen Johnson

C Clint Capela

The Hornets and Hawks will tip things off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Score Predictions for Hornets at Hawks

Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Hawks

Hornets' star Brandon Miller to miss at least a week due to injury

LaMelo Ball and Trae Young face off after shining in openers

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News