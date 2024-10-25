Hornets reveal patched-together starting lineup vs. Hawks
The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) are just minutes away from taking on the Atlanta Hawks (1-0) in the ATL. Once again, Charlotte will be a bit shorthanded with Brandon Miller (glute) and Mark Williams (foot), but did receive a small boost with Josh Green (Achilles) being upgraded to available.
Moments ago, both teams released their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Seth Curry
F Cody Martin
F Miles Bridges
C Nick Richards
Atlanta Hawks
G Trae Young
G Dyson Daniels
F De'Andre Hunter
F Jalen Johnson
C Clint Capela
The Hornets and Hawks will tip things off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
