Hornets reveal starting five versus 76ers

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game between Charlotte and Philadelphia.

Schuyler Callihan

Scott Kinser-Imagn Images


The Charlotte Hornets (6-14) are getting set to host the Philadelphia 76ers (4-14) in NBA Cup group play inside Spectrum Center, closing out a five-game homestand.

Tonight, center Mark Williams will return to action after missing the first 20 games with a foot injury. He'll be coming off the bench and will be on a minutes restriction.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G Vasa Micic

G Brandon Miller

G Josh Green

F Tidjane Salaun

C Nick Richards

Philadelphia 76ers

G Tyrese Maxey

G Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Paul George

F KJ Martin

C Guerschon Yabusele

The Hornets and 76ers will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

