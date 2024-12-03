Hornets reveal starting five versus 76ers
The Charlotte Hornets (6-14) are getting set to host the Philadelphia 76ers (4-14) in NBA Cup group play inside Spectrum Center, closing out a five-game homestand.
Tonight, center Mark Williams will return to action after missing the first 20 games with a foot injury. He'll be coming off the bench and will be on a minutes restriction.
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G Vasa Micic
G Brandon Miller
G Josh Green
F Tidjane Salaun
C Nick Richards
Philadelphia 76ers
G Tyrese Maxey
G Kelly Oubre Jr.
F Paul George
F KJ Martin
C Guerschon Yabusele
The Hornets and 76ers will get things tipped off at 7 p.m. EST. The action can be streamed on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
