Hornets reveal starting lineup featuring Brandon Miller for game two vs. Celtics
The Charlotte Hornets look to bounce back and even up the season series with the Boston Celtics tonight after falling apart in the fourth quarter on Friday.
Charles Lee on learning from last night's game
“I looked at it as an opportunity for us to learn what it’s like to be in one of these intense environments versus a really good team and things aren’t going your way. We have to have a little bit better emotional maturity to handle that situation, to not be distracted by the officials or what the Celtics’ physicality is doing to us. How do we band together? Me included – I’m a part of that. I think as a collective group, we’re going to take those last two minutes and learn from it.”
Some good news for the Hornets...Brandon Miller is back and in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, center Nick Richards (shoulder) has been ruled out, which will cause head coach Charles Lee to go with Grant Williams at the five.
Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.
Charlotte Hornets
G LaMelo Ball
G Josh Green
G Brandon Miller
F Miles Bridges
F Grant Williams
Boston Celtics
G Jrue Holiday
G Derrick White
F Jayson Tatum
F Al Horford
C Luke Kornet
The Hornets and Celtics will tip things off at 6 p.m. EST.
