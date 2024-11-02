All Hornets

Hornets reveal starting lineup featuring Brandon Miller for game two vs. Celtics

A look at the first five on the floor for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan

John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets look to bounce back and even up the season series with the Boston Celtics tonight after falling apart in the fourth quarter on Friday.

Charles Lee on learning from last night's game

“I looked at it as an opportunity for us to learn what it’s like to be in one of these intense environments versus a really good team and things aren’t going your way. We have to have a little bit better emotional maturity to handle that situation, to not be distracted by the officials or what the Celtics’ physicality is doing to us. How do we band together? Me included – I’m a part of that. I think as a collective group, we’re going to take those last two minutes and learn from it.”

Some good news for the Hornets...Brandon Miller is back and in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, center Nick Richards (shoulder) has been ruled out, which will cause head coach Charles Lee to go with Grant Williams at the five.

Moments ago, both teams announced their starting lineups for tonight's game.

Charlotte Hornets

G LaMelo Ball

G Josh Green

G Brandon Miller

F Miles Bridges

F Grant Williams

Boston Celtics

G Jrue Holiday

G Derrick White

F Jayson Tatum

F Al Horford

C Luke Kornet

The Hornets and Celtics will tip things off at 6 p.m. EST.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

He's back! Hornets guard Brandon Miller returns for clash with Celtics

Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün impresses in home loss to Celtics

Spread and over/under predictions for Hornets vs. Celtics, the sequel

LaMelo Ball and Hornets look for revenge versus Boston

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News