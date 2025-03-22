All Hornets

Hornets roll into Miami fairly healthy; Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for Heat

A look at the injury report ahead of tomorrow night's game.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) during pregame warm ups against the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) during pregame warm ups against the Golden State Warriors at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets will be back in action Sunday evening in Miami for their final matchup with the Heat.

For the first time in a while, the Hornets are expected to be fully healthy outside of those who are dealing with long-term injuries i.e., Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), and Grant Williams (R ACL).

The only other two players listed on the injury report are rookie Tidjane Salaün and (R Ankle) and Josh Green (L Shoulder), both of whom are listed as probable.

Meanwhile, for Miami, center Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable with a left knee sprain. If he is ruled out, the Hornets will have a true advantage in the paint with the trio of Mark Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, and Moussa Diabate. Two games ago, when all three played, each had significant contributions to the team's surprising win over the New York Knicks.

The Hornets and Heat are slated to tip things off at 6 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

Published
schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

