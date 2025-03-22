Hornets roll into Miami fairly healthy; Bam Adebayo listed as questionable for Heat
The Charlotte Hornets will be back in action Sunday evening in Miami for their final matchup with the Heat.
For the first time in a while, the Hornets are expected to be fully healthy outside of those who are dealing with long-term injuries i.e., Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (R Wrist), Josh Okogie (L Hamstring), and Grant Williams (R ACL).
The only other two players listed on the injury report are rookie Tidjane Salaün and (R Ankle) and Josh Green (L Shoulder), both of whom are listed as probable.
Meanwhile, for Miami, center Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable with a left knee sprain. If he is ruled out, the Hornets will have a true advantage in the paint with the trio of Mark Williams, Jusuf Nurkic, and Moussa Diabate. Two games ago, when all three played, each had significant contributions to the team's surprising win over the New York Knicks.
The Hornets and Heat are slated to tip things off at 6 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.
