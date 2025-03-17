Hornets rookie dealing with injury in the G-League
Charlotte Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaun has been dealing with an ankle injury in his stint with the Greensboro Swarm.
Salaun, the 19 year old out of France, has struggled in both the NBA and the G-League during his first season. He has averaged 11.8 points in 5 games with the Swarm, while shooting 37/24/50 splits with the squad. Salaun looked improved over his last four games with the main squad, however, as he averaged 8 points on 55/53/71.
The young forward played on Friday's game against the Maine Celtics, which is a good sign for the fans going forward. He scored four points on 1/6 shooting from the field (0/2 from three-point range) in the disappointing performance.
With Charlotte's lack of available front-court options, it is likely that Salaün will receive another promotion to the Hornets' senior squad before the end of the season. A strong close to 2025, a full offseason in Charlotte, and some improved talent around him will be crucial in the continued development of the young Frenchman. Early signs haven't been great, but there is still plenty of promise in Salaün.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Can the Charlotte Hornets continue their hot streak in Los Angeles? ESPN BPI doesn't like the odds
The upset-minded Charlotte Hornets head west to take on Harden, Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers
Who has a brighter future with the Hornets? Brandon Miller or Mark Williams?
LaMelo Ball featured in blockbuster three-team mock trade with Kyrie Irving and Lakers